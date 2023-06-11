Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyBengaluru NewsCash for Jobs ScamChennai CoupleMumbai Airport
Home » India » Maha: Three Youngsters Dead as Truck Hits Motorcycle in Palghar

Maha: Three Youngsters Dead as Truck Hits Motorcycle in Palghar

The deceased were travelling on a motorcycle when it was hit by a container truck near Sativali on Saturday night

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 11:31 IST

Palghar, India

Manor police has registered an offence and efforts are on to nab the truck driver (Representational Image/@NI)
Three persons in the 19-22 age group were killed in a road accident on Mumbai -Ahmedabad Highway in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, a police official said on Sunday.

The deceased were travelling on a motorcycle when it was hit by a container truck near Sativali on Saturday night, Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.

    • “The truck has moved towards Gujarat and has been identified. The deceased are Suraj Thackeray (20), Mayur Thackeray (19) and Naresh Bhoir (22), all residents of Vikramgad," he said.

    Manor police has registered an offence and efforts are on to nab the truck driver, he added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 11, 2023, 11:31 IST
    last updated: June 11, 2023, 11:31 IST
