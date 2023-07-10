Maha Thumbs Up to News18 Mega Poll: Shows Public Support for UCC, Say CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy Devendra Fadnavis

Chief ministers to politicians and activists have welcomed India’s biggest survey on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) carried out by News18 Network for voicing the thoughts of Muslim women.

The UCC, in effect, means one law which would be applicable to all religious communities in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption, maintenance, among others. News18 Network interviewed 8,035 Muslim women across 25 states and Union Territories in the country, to understand what they think about the issues the UCC is likely to address, rather than the proposed bill as a whole. The seven key questions asked in this survey did not make any mention of the UCC and were strictly limited to the themes the UCC is likely to cover.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said: “I thank PM Modi for thinking about one law for the whole nation. India is respected globally, all because of policies and leadership of PM Modi. We support PM Modi and his policies as they are always for the benefit for our countrymen. The UCC will benefit all religions. The Maharashtra government supports and welcomes the UCC poll."

Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader told CNN-News18: “Network 18’s survey clearly shows that the common man is in support of the UCC. PM Narendra Modi knows what is best for his people and acts accordingly. All religions seem to welcome the UCC and this is of great importance to us. I hope this survey is an eye-opener for those politicians who are opposing UCC."

Zakia Soman, social activist, congratulated CNN-News18 for conducting this poll. “It is very good that your network has given voice to Muslim women."

