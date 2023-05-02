Maha: Transgender Person Killed by Live-in Partner

A transgender person, aged about 30 years, was bludgeoned to death by another person of the third gender in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The station house officer of Bhiwandi town police station said the transgender persons were in a relationship and lived together in the Ghaibi Nagar locality.

The two often fought over petty issues and during one such fight around 1.30 pm on Monday, the victim was fatally hit by their partner with a floor tile, the official said.

A transgender person from the area told the media that neighbours tried to intervene during the fight between the two on Monday but the accused drove them away saying it was their personal matter.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, added the official.

