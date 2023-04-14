Trends :Atiq Ahmed MurderHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Burial
Home » India » Maha: Two Die of Electrocution, Five Injured During Celebrations on Eve of Dr Ambedkar's Birth Anniversary

Maha: Two Die of Electrocution, Five Injured During Celebrations on Eve of Dr Ambedkar's Birth Anniversary

The deceased were identified as Roopesh Surve, 23, and Sumit Sood, 30, the police said

Advertisement

Published By: Poorva Joshi

PTI

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 10:38 IST

Palghar, India

Police have registered an accidental death report in this connection and a probe is on (Representative Image: Shutterstock)
Police have registered an accidental death report in this connection and a probe is on (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Two persons died of electrocution and five others were injured after an iron flag pole mounted on a vehicle came in contact with an electric transformer at Virar town in Maharashtra’s Palghar district during celebrations held on the eve of Dr B R Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred late night on Thursday after a procession, which was taken out on the eve of the 132nd birth anniversary of the chief architect of India’s Constitution, concluded, they said.

The condition of three of the five injured is serious and they have been shifted to a hospital in Mumbai, a senior official of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate said.

Advertisement

“A procession was taken out in Kargil Nagar locality in Virar to mark Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniversary. Around 10.30 pm, when the procession concluded and its participants were winding up, one of their vehicles developed a snag. As some of them started pushing it, an iron flag pole mounted on the vehicle came in contact with a roadside electric transformer. While two persons died on the spot, five others suffered injuries," he said.

An injured eyewitness, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital, told reporters that some participants and banjo players were present when the incident occurred.

“Commotion prevailed at the spot and for some time nobody could understand what exactly happened," he said.

RELATED NEWS

The deceased were identified as Roopesh Surve, 23, and Sumit Sood, 30, the police said, adding that their bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

Police have registered an accidental death report in this connection and a probe is on, the official said.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: April 14, 2023, 10:38 IST
last updated: April 14, 2023, 10:38 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures