Home » India » Maha: Two Teens Die of Electrocution in Thane District

Maha: Two Teens Die of Electrocution in Thane District

The boys, who were cousins, were doing some work at a relative's farmhouse, when they came in contact with a metal door and got electrocuted

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 15:06 IST

Thane, India

The incident took place at a farmhouse in Badlapur on Saturday evening (Representational image/PTI)
The incident took place at a farmhouse in Badlapur on Saturday evening (Representational image/PTI)

Two teenagers died of electrocution at a farmhouse in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at a farmhouse in Badlapur on Saturday evening, an official said.

    • The boys, who were cousins, were doing some work at a relative’s farmhouse, when they came in contact with a metal door and got electrocuted, he said.

    Jayesh Bekar (19) and his cousin Kumar (17) were rushed to a local hospital were the doctors declared them brought dead, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: June 27, 2023, 15:06 IST
    last updated: June 27, 2023, 15:06 IST
