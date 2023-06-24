Maha: Two Women Booked for Kicking, Assaulting Senior Citizen

An offence has been registered against two sisters for allegedly kicking and assaulting a 65-year-old man over a petty dispute in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Saturday. Based on a complaint lodged by the elderly man on Friday, the Khadakpada police registered an offence under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

The victim, who is a resident of Forest Colony in Khadakpada of Kalyan, was constructing a platform to keep his plants near his house and the accused had opposed the move, the official said. Though the victim later demolished the platform, the accused attacked him with a crowbar and kicked him on June 20, he said, adding that the man sustained serious injuries and had to be hospitalised.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)