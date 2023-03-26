Home » India » Maha: Two Women Murdered in Three Days in Nagpur City; 2 Men Held

Maha: Two Women Murdered in Three Days in Nagpur City; 2 Men Held

In Hingna police station area, a 30-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her paramour who raped her in a forest area before smashing her head with a boulder on Thursday on suspicion that she was having an affair with another man

Published By: Jessica Jani

PTI

Last Updated: March 26, 2023, 10:29 IST

Nagpur, India

In another incident, a woman was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner in Hudkeshwar area on Saturday afternoon.(Representative Image: Shutterstock)
Two women were murdered in separate incidents in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, following which two accused were arrested, police said on Saturday.

In Hingna police station area, a 30-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her paramour who raped her in a forest area before smashing her head with a boulder on Thursday on suspicion that she was having an affair with another man, the official said.

In another incident, a woman was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner in Hudkeshwar area on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the 35-year-old man allegedly smothered her using a pillow at their house. He called an auto-rickshaw driver stating that his wife was unwell. However, the driver suspected something amiss and alerted the police.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 26, 2023, 10:29 IST
last updated: March 26, 2023, 10:29 IST
