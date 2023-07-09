Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsElection FreebiesChandrayaan-3Delhi-Meerut E-way Accident
Maha: Uddhav Supporters Pull Down Posters of MP Navneet Rana, Husband Ahead of His Amravati Visit

The posters of the MP were pulled down just before Uddhav Thackeray's visit to Vidarbha

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 20:46 IST

Amravati, India

Thackeray is on a two-day tour of Vidarbha since Sunday. (PTI file pic)
Shiv Sena (UBT) workers on Sunday pulled down posters of local MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana in Amravati in Maharashtra on the eve of the visit of Uddhav Thackeray to the Vidarbha city.

Thackeray is on a two-day tour of Vidarbha since Sunday.

The Rana couple had claimed they would recite Hanuman Chalisa from 9am to 2pm at Girls High School square here and their supporters had put up posters informing about it.

    • Incidentally, Navneet Rana, an Independent MP from Amravati, and Ravi Rana were held in April last year after giving a call to recite the Hanuman Chalisa in front of Matoshree, the private residence of Thackeray, who was chief minister at the time.

    They were released on bail later.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 09, 2023, 20:46 IST
    last updated: July 09, 2023, 20:46 IST
