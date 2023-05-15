Maha: Woman, Boyfriend Die by Suicide in Palghar

A 20-year-old woman and her 19-year-old boyfriend allegedly ended their lives in Maharashtra’s Palghar district after entering into a “suicide pact" as they feared their families would not approve of their relationship, police said on Monday.

A passer-by on Sunday evening spotted the bodies hanging from a tree on a hill in the Talasari area and alerted local police, they said.

The police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to a government hospital for postmortem, a Talasari police station house officer said.

The duo had a constant fear that their families might not accept their relationship. They entered into a “suicide pact" and allegedly hanged themselves from a tree in the hill area, the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered, an official from Palghar rural police control room told PTI.

A probe was on into the case, the police added.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata) This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)