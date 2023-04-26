Trends :Wrestlers' ProtestManipur TensionSudan ConflictAtiq AhmedUS Visa
Maha: Woman in Hijab Harassed in Aurangabad on Suspicion of Roaming with Man from Different Faith; 3 Held

Maha: Woman in Hijab Harassed in Aurangabad on Suspicion of Roaming with Man from Different Faith; 3 Held

The viral clip shows some youths accosting a woman wearing a hijab and snatching her mobile phone. The woman is seen pleading with her harassers to return her phone

April 26, 2023

Aurangabad, India

A video of the incident which occurred in the Makai Gate area on Monday has gone viral. (Representational image)
Police detained three men for harassing a woman wearing a hijab who they suspected was roaming with a Hindu man in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra, an officer said on Wednesday.

The process to register a case at Begampura police station in the city is underway.

A video of the incident which occurred in the Makai Gate area on Monday has gone viral.

The viral clip shows some youths accosting a woman wearing a hijab and snatching her mobile phone. The woman is seen pleading with her harassers to return her phone.

Police identified the woman through the video and asked her to lodge a complaint, but she refused, the official said.

“This incident occurred on Monday. The youths suspected that a Muslim woman was roaming with a Hindu man. They followed the woman and harassed her. Police have initiated the process to register a suo motu complaint after the woman refused to submit a complaint," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Girhe.

Another police officer said the woman had come to visit the famous Bibi Ka Maqbara in Aurangabad.

.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

April 26, 2023
last updated: April 26, 2023, 18:16 IST
