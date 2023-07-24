Maharashtra: 11 Held, Five Minors Detained in Tiger Poaching Case in Gadchiroli

A special task force (STF) has arrested 11 persons and detained five minors in connection with a tiger poaching case and seized tiger nails from them in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, an official said on Monday.

The STF comprising personnel from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) and Gadchiroli forest department apprehended the accused, including six men, five women and five minors on Sunday, he said.

As per a release issued by the TATR, the STF conducted a raid in Ambeshivani area of Gadchiroli with the help of the local police, and confiscated animal traps and three tiger nails.

Based on the information received from the accused, a few more suspects were detained from Dhule district of Maharashtra and the neighbouring state of Telangana, it stated.