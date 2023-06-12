Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyUttarkashi Communal TensionNoida-Bollywood CaseSenthil BalajiSC-Love Jihad
Maharashtra: 4 Dead, 4 Injured as Car Hits Samruddhi Expressway Divider in Nashik; Tyre Burst Suspected

The deceased have been identified as Razzaq Ahmed Sheikh (55), Sattar Sheikh Lala Sheikh (65), Sultana Sattar Sheikh (50), who died on the spot, and Faiyaz Dagubhai Sheikh (40), who succumbed to injuries in a nearby hospital, the official informed

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 19:04 IST

Nashik, India

The incident took place a little after midnight in Khambale Shivar. (Representational Image/ANI)
The incident took place a little after midnight in Khambale Shivar. (Representational Image/ANI)

Four persons were killed and as many seriously injured after a car rammed into the divider on the Nashik stretch of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway in the early hours of Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place a little after midnight in Khambale Shivar in the district’s Sinanr taluka, he said.

“The Toyota Innova car was on its way to Shirdi from Mumbai. The incident took place between midnight and 1 am.

Prima facie, a tyre burst led to the vehicle going out of control and ramming into the divider," he said.

    “Four other passengers in the car have received serious injuries. One of them has been shifted to Nashik for advanced treatment. The rest are hospitalised in Shirdi," he said. A case has been registered and Wavi police is probing the incident further, the official added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 12, 2023, 19:03 IST
    last updated: June 12, 2023, 19:04 IST
    Read More