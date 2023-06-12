Maharashtra: 4 Dead, 4 Injured as Car Hits Samruddhi Expressway Divider in Nashik; Tyre Burst Suspected

Four persons were killed and as many seriously injured after a car rammed into the divider on the Nashik stretch of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway in the early hours of Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place a little after midnight in Khambale Shivar in the district’s Sinanr taluka, he said.

“The Toyota Innova car was on its way to Shirdi from Mumbai. The incident took place between midnight and 1 am.

Prima facie, a tyre burst led to the vehicle going out of control and ramming into the divider," he said.