Maha: 13 Dead, 29 Injured in Bus Accident; Centre & State Announce Ex-Gratia, Order Probe

At least 13 youths were killed, while 29 others were injured after the bus they were travelling in, fell into a gorge on the old Mumbai-Pune highway in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Saturday. According to police, the private bus carrying members of a traditional music troupe was en-route from Pune to Mumbai.

The accident occurred around 4.50 am under the Khopoli police station limits, where the bus fell into the gorge near Shingroba temple.

As per the information available so far, the deceased included at least five minors, including a six-year-old boy and a girl aged 15, while of the total number of injured, at least six are minors.

Ex-Gratia Announced, Inquiry Ordered

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief over the accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh to the kin of each deceased. Shinde said the condition of five of the injured is critical.

The CM also paid a visit to the accident site after visiting a hospital in Navi Mumbai, where most of the injured were admitted.

Earlier in the day, the CM spoke to the Raigad district collector and SP and took stock of the situation and directed the authorities to ensure that the injured persons get proper treatment, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

The chief minister also spoke to the members of the hiking group and the personnel of the IRB company involved in the rescue operation and praised their efforts.

The Maharastra government has also ordered an inquiry to find reason behind the accident.

“This was a very unfortunate incident that happened in Raigad’s Khopoli area. There were 41 passengers on that bus, 12 passengers died on the spot, rest of the passengers have been taken out. Those injured are under treatment. Those who lost their lives will get financial help from the govt. An inquiry has been ordered to find reason behind the accident," Maharastra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Centre Announces Ex-Gratia; Amit Shah Speaks to Maha CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis on Accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolence over the death of 12 youths in the accident and said State Government is providing all possible assistance to the affected.

The Centre also announced an ex-gratia of Rs Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and assistance of Rs 50,000 to the injured persons.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, and enquired about the road accident.

“The road accident in Raigad, Maharashtra is very sad. Talked to Chief Minister @mieknathshinde and Deputy Chief Minister @Dev_Fadnavis in this regard.

“The local administration is engaged in relief work. I express my condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

‘All Deceased Belonged to Age Group of 18 to 25’

“The bus was carrying 42 members of ‘Baji Prabhu Vaadak Group’ from Mumbai’s Goregaon. They were returning to Goregaon after taking part in an event in Pimpri Chinchwad area in Pune district. The bus had left the venue around 1 am on Saturday," the police official said, adding that 13 of them died in the incident, which left 29 others injured.

On learning about the incident, a team of local police, members of a trekking group and personnel of IRB company rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, the police said.

The injured were admitted to three different hospitals - the MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai, a government hospital in Khopoli and a private facility there, they said.

Most of the deceased and the injured were from Goregaon and Sion in Mumbai and Virar in neighbouring Palghar district, Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) Somnath Gharge said.

Most of the passengers were in their twenties, the police said.

Khopoli town is located around 70 km from Mumbai.

(with PTI inputs)

