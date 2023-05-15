Maharashtra: Internet Snapped in Shegaon After Violence Over a Procession; Security Tightened

Internet services have been suspended in Shegaon after violent clashes broke out between two groups over a procession in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar area leaving 5 people injured on Sunday night. Ahmednagar SP Rakesh Ola said 32 people have been detained in connection with the incident so far. Police also recovered sharp weapons from the miscreants.

A heavy police force including one SRPF, one riot control squad and 250 policemen is deployed in the area to restore peace. More details are awaited.

Internet services have also been suspended in Maharashtra’s Akola from Sunday evening to midnight today after one person was killed and eight others injured in a clash between two groups on Saturday evening. Markets in the area remained closed today. Amravati University postponed exams due to the unrest.

45 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence. Police have also registered an FIR against 300 people and are in the process of identifying and arresting the miscreants. The state government has announced compensation to the family of the deceased.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Monday assured that peace is restored in both places (Akola and Ahmednagar). He further stressed that these tensions were being deliberately created by someone to create a law and order situation in the state.

“It is 100% true there are some people and organizations that want the state to remain unstable. But the government will expose them and also teach them a lesson. Some people are deliberately trying to add fuel to the fire and acting from behind. They will not succeed in it," news agency PTI quoted Fadnavis as saying.