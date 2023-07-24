Maharashtra: ASI Begins Work to Conserve Lankeshwar Cave in Renowned Ellora Complex

The science branch of Archeological Survey of India has begun conservation work on Lankeshwar cave, part of the renowned Ellora Caves in Aurangabad in Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.

The Lankeshwar cave contains sculptures of Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh and Ravanugraga, the official said.

"It is beside the famous Kailash cave. The ASI will also illuminate the pathway to the Lankeshwar cave, which is located on the first floor of the complex. The pathway is narrow and has to be kept closed at times to avoid accidents," he told PTI.

The official said authorities will think of opening up the cave for tourists in a "full fledged manner" after the pathway is illuminated.