Maharashtra: 'Baba' Arrested in Amravati for Raping Woman, Probe Underway

The accused has been identified as Santosh Bawne of Kuksa village in the district's Daryapur area

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 20:59 IST

Amravati, India

He sent her husband outside to purchase some article and raped the woman. (Representational Photo: Shutterstock)
A man who claimed to be a ‘baba’ (godman) was arrested in Amravati in Maharashtra on Thursday for allegedly raping a woman who came to him for some treatment, a police official said.

    • The accused has been identified as Santosh Bawne of Kuksa village in the district’s Daryapur area, Sub Divisional Police Officer Gurunath Naidu said.

    “The woman had gone to the accused along with her husband. He sent her husband outside to purchase some article and raped the woman. The so-called baba has been arrested and further probe is underway," the SDPO said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 08, 2023, 20:59 IST
    last updated: June 08, 2023, 20:59 IST
