Maharashtra: Body Found in Public Park in Nalasopara

The body was spotted lying on a bench by some locals on Monday and the police were informed, an official said

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: March 21, 2023, 13:37 IST

Palghar, India

Police have identified the deceased and a case of accidental death was registered
Police have identified the deceased and a case of accidental death was registered (Photo: Shutterstock)

The body of a 28-year-old man was found in the central park in Nalasopara town in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The body was spotted lying on a bench by some locals on Monday and the police were informed, an official said.

Police have identified the deceased and a case of accidental death was registered.

The cause of death is under investigation.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

March 21, 2023
last updated: March 21, 2023, 13:37 IST
