Maharashtra: Body of Newborn Baby Found in Bushes in Thane

Passersby spotted the body of the newborn male child and called the police

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 11:36 IST

Thane, India

Police have registered a case under Section 318 of IPC. (Representational Image: Shutterstock)
The police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case after the body of a newborn baby was found in the bushes on Wednesday afternoon, an official said on Thursday.

    • Passersby called the police after they spotted the body of the male child in the bushes opposite the Panchayat Samiti office on the road leading to the state-run Bai Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan, the official said.

    The Mahatma Phule Chowk police have registered a case under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of body) of the Indian Penal Code and a probe is underway, the official added.

