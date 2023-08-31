Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
Home » India » Maharashtra: Case Registered Against Trio for 25-year-old Man’s Murder in Thane

Maharashtra: Case Registered Against Trio for 25-year-old Man's Murder in Thane

A case has been registered against the three under Indian Penal Code sections, including 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence)

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 14:49 IST

Thane, India

The accused trio later set Thube's body afire near a hill after taking out gold jewellery.(Representative Image: News18)
The accused trio later set Thube’s body afire near a hill after taking out gold jewellery.(Representative Image: News18)

The police in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Thursday registered a case against three persons for allegedly killing a 25-year-old man over a financial dispute and trying to burn the body, an official said.

Girish Gode, senior inspector of Chitalsar police station, said the accused, identified as Gurunath Kakdya Jadhav (27), Karan Anil Sawra (24) and Prashant, alias Babu Maruti Jabar (21), have been detained.

    • Akash Thube, a resident of Vasant Vihar area, was on August 29 killed with a sharp weapon at Jadhav’s home over a monetary dispute, the official said. He was apparently associated with the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minster Eknath Shinde.

    The accused trio later set Thube’s body afire near a hill after taking out gold jewellery. A case has been registered against the three under Indian Penal Code sections, including 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence).

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 31, 2023, 14:49 IST
    last updated: August 31, 2023, 14:49 IST
