Maharashtra: Case Registered Against Trio for 25-year-old Man’s Murder in Thane

The police in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Thursday registered a case against three persons for allegedly killing a 25-year-old man over a financial dispute and trying to burn the body, an official said.

Girish Gode, senior inspector of Chitalsar police station, said the accused, identified as Gurunath Kakdya Jadhav (27), Karan Anil Sawra (24) and Prashant, alias Babu Maruti Jabar (21), have been detained.