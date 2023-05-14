Maharashtra: 1 Killed, 8 Injured in Clashes over 'Offensive Insta Post' in Akola; Sec 144 Imposed

One person was killed and eight others, including two policemen, were injured in a clash between two groups that turned violent in the Old City police station area of Maharashtra’s Akola on Saturday evening, police said. The clash was reportedly triggered over an ‘offensive’ Instagram post. A video purportedly showed two groups pelting stones and creating a ruckus on the streets. Police said the mob damaged some vehicles as well.

“One person was killed and eight others were injured. Those injured included two policemen who were hurt when the rioters pelted stones," news agency PTI quoted Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandip Ghuge as saying. Ghuge added that clashes broke out between two groups after an ‘offensive’ religious post went viral on a social media platform.

The chaos prompted the administration to issue prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC. “Following the violent clashes Section 144 has been imposed in the city," Akola Collector Neema Arora said.

Police used tear gas to disperse the rioters, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Monika Raut said adding that one thousand personnel of the State Reserve Police from Amravati were deployed in Akola city to restore law and order in the aftermath of the incident.

Akola SP Ghuge ensured that the situation is currently under control. The police have registered two cases and detained 26 people in connection with the clashes. The local administration said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the guardian minister of Akola district, was monitoring the situation.