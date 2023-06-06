Trends :Mumbai Mira Road MurderWrestler ProtestIndira Gandhi Assassination Odisha Train AccidentCyclone Biparjoy
Maharashtra: Couple Swears on Indian Constitution for Marriage to Promote Social Awareness

Pranjal Badole of Lakhani village in Bhandara district and Pankaj Dhanraj Patil of Amravati district, who are journalists by profession, offered flowers to Gautam Buddha and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, before solemnising their marriage

Curated By: Vishal Deokar

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 13:50 IST

Bhandara, India

The couple, who are journalists by profession, offered flowers to Gautam Buddha and Babasaheb Ambedkar, before solemnising their marriage. (Photo: News18)
In an unusual wedding, a couple in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district took vows on the constitution to promote social awareness about the Constitution of India.

Pranjal Badole of Lakhani village in Bhandara district and Pankaj Dhanraj Patil of Amravati district, who are journalists by profession, offered flowers to Gautam Buddha and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, before solemnising their marriage.

Taking inspiration from the ideals of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the couple vowed to do good deeds and abide by good behavior during their wedding ceremony.

    • The couple’s aim was to establish the values of equality, justice, and fraternity, which are key in the Constitution of India. Pankaj Patil clarified that they are not against any tradition or religion, but chose to swear on Constitution as the basis of running the democratic country.

    The ceremony surprised the guests, who praised the couple for using their wedding to create social awareness among people.

    first published: June 06, 2023, 13:27 IST
    last updated: June 06, 2023, 13:50 IST
