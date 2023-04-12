Maharashtra Covid Alert: BMC Issues Fresh Advisory Amid Rising Cases | Check Here

As Covid-19 cases begin to rise in Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an advisory, asking citizens to adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour.
Earlier, the civic body made wearing face masks mandatory for employees, patients and visitors in all government hospitals in Mumbai.
As the authorities brace up for any Covid-related exigencies, here are the guidelines issued by BMC:
- Avoiding overcrowded and poorly ventilated settings particularly by comorbid persons and the elderly
- Wearing of masks by doctors, paramedics and other healthcare works as well as patients and their attendants within health care facilities
- Wearing masks in crowded and closed settings
- Maintaining hand hygiene through frequent hand washing
- Practising social distancing
- Refraining from spitting in public places
- Minimising personal contact if experiencing respiratory symptoms.
Apart from that, BMC has also issued guidelines for elderly and people with comorbidities who are at a higher risk of catching the infection and advised them to wear masks and avoid going to crowded places like markets and hospitals unless it’s an emergency.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 919 fresh Covid cases and one death that raised the tally of infections to 81,51,176, a state health department official said.
