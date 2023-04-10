Maharashtra: 7 Dead After Old Tree Falls on Tin Shed With Devotees Standing Beneath in Akola

At least 7 people died after an old tree fell on a tin shed with devotees standing beneath in Maharashtra’s Akola on Sunday. Around 40 persons were standing below the shed when the tree fell, informed Nima Arora the Collector of Akola.

“Nearly 40 persons were present under the shed, out of which 36 were admitted in the hospital and four of them were brought dead," an ANI report quoted the Collector as saying. “Later the death toll rose upto seven, and one person is critically injured," she added.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to Twitter and expressed his condolences on the incident. He also said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has decided to provide financial assistance to the families of those who died. The devotees had gathered for a religious ceremony at Paras in the Akola district, he said.

“It is painful to report that some devotees were killed when a tree fell on a tin shed when some people had gathered for a religious ceremony at Paras in Akola district. I pay my humble respects to them," he said in a tweet.

“The Collector and the Superintendent of Police immediately visited the spot and are coordinating to ensure timely treatment of the injured. We are constantly in touch with them," he added.

Talking about the treatment of the injured, Fadnavis wrote, “Some of the injured have been admitted to the District General Hospital and minor injuries are being treated at Balapur."

