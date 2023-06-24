Maharashtra: Driver of Tempo Hired by Online Food Delivery Company Abducted, His Vehicle Stolen; 5 Booked

The driver of a tempo hired by an online food delivery company was allegedly abducted by five persons, who also stole his vehicle carrying goods worth Rs 3 lakh at Bhiwandi in the Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night and the whereabouts of the 24-year-old victim are yet to be known, they said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s colleague, a case of dacoity and abduction has been registered against the five unidentified accused, an official of Narpoli police station said.

As per the complaint, the victim loaded goods worth Rs 3 lakh from the online food delivery company in his tempo and started proceeding towards Mumbai to dispatch it. However, the vehicle was waylaid at Mankoli Naka by five persons who came on some motorbikes.