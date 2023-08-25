Maharashtra: Fake Currency Notes with Face Value of Rs 50 Lakh Seized; Two Men from Gujarat Held

Police have arrested two persons in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai and seized from them fake currency notes with the face value of nearly Rs 50 lakh, an official said on Friday.

The accused, who hail from Bhuj in Kutch district of neighbouring Gujarat, were arrested on Thursday night based on a tip-off, and the police also recovered cash worth more than Rs 1 lakh from them, he said.

“After being alerted, a team from the Kharghar police station in Navi Mumbai nabbed the duo. During their frisking, a total of 9,981 fake currency notes of Rs 500 denomination with ’Children Bank of India’ written on them and without any serial number were seized from them," he said.