Maharashtra: Fire at Godown in Thane; No Casualty

No one was injured in the incident, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 11:43 IST

Thane, India

The blaze erupted at the godown complex located in Sonale village on the outskirts of Bhiwandi town, he said. (Representational Image/X)
A fire broke out at a godown in Maharashtra’s Thane district in the wee hours of Monday, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the incident, Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The blaze erupted at the godown complex located in Sonale village on the outskirts of Bhiwandi town, he said.

    • After being alerted at 2.40 am, firemen from the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control after about three hours, the official said.

    The cause of the fire was under investigation and officials were also trying to find out what was stored in the godown, he added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 28, 2023, 11:43 IST
