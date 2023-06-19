Maharashtra Girl Fakes Kidnapping To Run Away With Boyfriend; Police Tracing Duo

In a shocking incident, a girl in Maharashtra’s Palgarh allegedly faked her kidnapping and ran away with her boyfriend, the police said on Monday.

The 17-year-old allegedly sent a message to her brother claiming she was kidnapped and later ran away to Kolkata with her boyfriend, PTI reported.

According to police, the girl, a resident of the Virar area in Palghar, works in the housekeeping section of a company. On Friday she went to her office but did not return home.

Her family members then began searching for her and at the same time, the girl in a WhatsApp voice message to her brother claimed she was “kidnapped", the official said

Advertisement

After receiving a complaint from the family, the police launched an investigation and found that the 17-year-old took a flight to Kolkata with her boyfriend.

The police registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 363 (kidnapping) while a police team has gone to Kolkata to trace the duo.

However, this is not the first time that cases related to such fake kidnappings came to the fore.

Earlier in May, a 16-year-old girl cooked up a story about her abduction and fled from Kolkata with her 6-year-old sister. The girl was reportedly scared of her parents after she scored poorly in her exams.