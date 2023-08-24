Maharashtra Govt Issues Order on Free Treatment at Public Hospitals

Health services, including treatment, in all government hospitals in Maharashtra falling under the public health department’s jurisdiction have been made available free of cost for patients, the state government has said.

Medical tests, treatment and all other services provided on public-private partnership, excluding blood supply, are available free of cost to patients from August 15, said a government resolution (GR) issued on Wednesday.

The decision to provide free treatment and other health services at all government hospitals in Maharashtra was taken by the state cabinet in its meeting on August 3.