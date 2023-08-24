Trends :PM Modi G20 SummitHimachal RainsMonsoonManipur
Home » India » Maharashtra Govt Issues Order on Free Treatment at Public Hospitals

Maharashtra Govt Issues Order on Free Treatment at Public Hospitals

Earlier officials said, free of cost facilities will be available at 2,418 hospitals and medical centres run by the state government under the scheme

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 10:31 IST

Mumbai, India

The Maharashtra govt on Aug 3 announced free treatment in public hospitals from Aug 15. (File photo/PTI)

Health services, including treatment, in all government hospitals in Maharashtra falling under the public health department’s jurisdiction have been made available free of cost for patients, the state government has said.

Medical tests, treatment and all other services provided on public-private partnership, excluding blood supply, are available free of cost to patients from August 15, said a government resolution (GR) issued on Wednesday.

The decision to provide free treatment and other health services at all government hospitals in Maharashtra was taken by the state cabinet in its meeting on August 3.

    • Free of cost facilities will be available at 2,418 hospitals and medical centres run by the state government under the scheme, officials earlier said.

    More than 25.5 million people avail treatment in these facilities, they said.

    first published: August 24, 2023, 10:31 IST
