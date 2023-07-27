Trends :Weather TodayManipur NewsSeema Haider PM ModiI.N.D.I.A
Home » India » Maharashtra Govt: Rs 5 Lakh Kept Aside as Fixed Deposit for Each of 869 Children Who Lost Parents to COVID-19

Maharashtra Govt: Rs 5 Lakh Kept Aside as Fixed Deposit for Each of 869 Children Who Lost Parents to COVID-19

Maharashtra has so far lost over 1.48 lakh people to coronavirus, according to official figures.

Advertisement

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 22:50 IST

Mumbai, India

A sum of Rs 5 lakh has been kept aside for children who became orphans due to Covid-19. (Reuters)
A sum of Rs 5 lakh has been kept aside for children who became orphans due to Covid-19. (Reuters)

A sum of Rs 5 lakh has been kept aside as fixed deposit for each of the 869 children who became orphans due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra, the state government said on Thursday.

top videos
  • Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Run At Box Office Will Be A Test For Ranveer Singh & His Stardom

    • In a written response to a question in the legislative council, Woman and Child Welfare Minister Aditi Tatkare said, “A sum of Rs 5 lakh has been kept for each of the 869 children who lost their parents in COVID-19 till July 7, 2023."

    Maharashtra has so far lost over 1.48 lakh people to coronavirus, according to official figures.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aashi SadanaAashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honor...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: July 27, 2023, 22:50 IST
    last updated: July 27, 2023, 22:50 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App