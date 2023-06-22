Maharashtra Govt to Kick Off Free Self-defence Training for 3.5 Lakh Female Students

To mark the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Maharashtra government has decided to give self-defence training to 3.5 lakh female students in the age group of 15-25 under the programme Rajmata Jijau Yuvati Swasamrakshan. All the schools, colleges and universities in the state are participating in the exercise.

The women and child development department will conduct this initiative in 350 talukas of the state. The training in the self-defence programme will go on from July 3 to 15.

Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said, “Many instances have taken place where girls and women have become victims of physical attacks. By providing this kind of training, we want to boost their confidence. No doubt a citizen’s security is the state government’s concern and we are looking to enhance it further."

Lodha also informed that in the first three days of the workshop, along with the basics of self-defence, the participants will get training on how to tackle online threats and how to remain safe on digital platforms. This programme will also have counselling sessions where experts will help and guide them. The participants who want to continue with advanced training will be allowed to join the further 12-day programme.