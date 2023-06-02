Maharashtra: Headless Body Of A Woman Found On Beach, Probe Underway

In a gruesome incident reported from Maharashtra, a headless body of a woman was found in a travel bag on the beach in the Uttan area of West Bhayandar. I’m Thane.

The body was found in a suitcase on the beach at Pali in Uttan area of Mira-Bhayandar in the morning at around 8 am, senior inspector Shauraj Ranavare of Uttan police station said.

The Uttan Sagari police reached the spot immediately after passersby spotted the body and alerted the police.

The body was then for post-mortem.

As per the preliminary probe, the victim was between the age of 25-30 years. She woman was clothed in a t-shirt The body was divided into two parts and a tattoo of Trishul and Om was also found on the hand of the dead body.

However, it is not the first such instance where a beheaded body of a woman was found. Earlier, a headless body of a woman was found on Khandwa Road wrapped in a blanket with injuries in Indore.