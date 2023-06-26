Maharashtra: Hospital Building Plaster Falls in Thane; No Casualty

A portion of plaster fell from the ceiling of a civic-run hospital in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Monday.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at around 11.30 pm on Sunday at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital located in the Kalwa area, Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

A portion of the ceiling plaster opposite the cardiac section fell, the official said.