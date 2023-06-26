Trends :Uniform Civil CodeRain NewsPragati Maidan Tunnel Vande Bharat TrainBarack Obama
Home » India » Maharashtra: Hospital Building Plaster Falls in Thane; No Casualty

Maharashtra: Hospital Building Plaster Falls in Thane; No Casualty

No one was injured in the incident which took place at around 11.30 pm on Sunday at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital located in the Kalwa area

Advertisement

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 12:57 IST

Thane, India

(Representational Image/ANI)
(Representational Image/ANI)

A portion of plaster fell from the ceiling of a civic-run hospital in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Monday.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at around 11.30 pm on Sunday at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital located in the Kalwa area, Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

A portion of the ceiling plaster opposite the cardiac section fell, the official said.

top videos
  • Kiara Advani Leaves Internet Green With Envy In Her Monsoon Look For SatyaPrem Ki Katha Promotions
  • Kusha Kapila Trends After Divorce Announcement From Husband | All About The Social Media Star
  • Salman Khan Gets Death Threat From Goldy Brar, Who's Behind Sidhu Moosewala's Murder-EXPLAINED
  • Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's SatyaPrem Ki Katha Generates Buzz Ahead Of Release | Will It Work?
  • Katrina, Vicky On A Vacation In NYC | Tamannaah Overwhelmed By Fan Love | Game Over For Adipurush

    • A fire brigade team and personnel from the regional disaster management cell rushed to the spot and removed the remaining part of the plaster which was hanging in a dangerous condition, he said.

    Repairs at the site will be undertaken by the authorities concerned, he added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 26, 2023, 12:57 IST
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 12:57 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App