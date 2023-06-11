Maharashtra: Illegal Tipu Sultan Memorial Built by AIMIM MLA Demolished in Dhule

A memorial of 18th century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan on a traffic junction in Dhule in Maharashtra was demolished by the civic body which claimed it was illegal. It was allegedly built by Dhule City All India Ittehadul Majlis-e-Muslimeen MLA Faruk Shah Anwar on the intersection of Vadjai Road, some 322 kilometres from here, a police official said on Sunday.

“It was demolished on Friday under police bandobast by the civic corporation. The MLA was told to remove it himself. However, after a meeting between the district collector and PWD officials, the memorial was broken," he said.