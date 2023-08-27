Maharashtra: 4 Dalit Men Hung Upside Down, Beaten With Sticks Over Pigeon Theft Suspicion | On Video

In a shocking incident reported from Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar, four Dalit men were allegedly hung upside down from a tree with their shirts and beaten up with sticks on suspicion of stealing some pigeons, the police said on Sunday. The video of the gruesome incident has gone viral on social media.

Four people have been arrested in the case as of now.

Acting on the viral video, the police have registered an FIR against 6 accused and arrested one of them while five others are absconding, an Ahmednagar police official told PTI.

The accused were identified as Yuvraj Galande, Manoj Bodkhe, Pappu Parkhe, Deepak Gaikwad, Durgesh Vaidya and Raju Borage.

Advertisement

Some pigeons were allegedly stolen from accused Nana Galande’s residence in Shrirampur a few days ago. After which Yuvraj Nana Galande and his companions assaulted the victims.

The injured man was later taken to Shrirampur’s Kamgaar hospital where he was admitted for further treatment, the official said, adding that one of the victims, Shubham Magade had complained to the police.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 364 (kidnapping) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered.

So far, FIR against seven people under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for attempt to murder, kidnapping, wrongful restraint, and rioting.

Ahmednagar police has arrested four people so far. While the earlier registered FIR was against six people, name of another accused was added later .