Maharashtra: Jewellery, Valuables Worth Rs 7.38 Lakh Stolen from House in Thane

Unidentified persons allegedly broke into a flat in Dombivli township of Maharashtra’s Thane district and stole jewellery and other valuables worth Rs 7.38 lakh, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when a 27-year-old man, his wife and parents, residing in a flat on the third floor of a building in Desle Pada area, went to a relative’s house for the Raksha Bandhan celebration, an official from Manpada police station in Dombivli said.

When the family returned home, the man found his door lock broken and jewellery and other items missing from a cupboard, he said.