Home » India » Maharashtra Shocker: Youth Stabs 12-Year-Old 10 Times In Front of Mother For Rejecting Proposal

Maharashtra Shocker: Youth Stabs 12-Year-Old 10 Times In Front of Mother For Rejecting Proposal

The incident appears to be a result of a one-sided love affair. The accused Aditya Kamble has also been booked for attempting to take his own life, the police said on Thursday.

Reported By: Yesha Kotak

Edited By: Abhro Banerjee

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 11:04 IST

Mumbai, India

The youth killed the 12-year-old after her mother rejected his proposal for a romantic relationship.
In a distressing incident on Wednesday, a 12-year-old girl was fatally stabbed in Maharashtra’s Kalyan district by a 20-year-old man in front of his mother.

The incident appears to be a result of a one-sided love affair. According to reports, the man apparently stabbed the girl 10 times. The accused Aditya Kamble has also been booked for attempting to take his own life, the police said on Thursday.

According to cops, the youth killed the 12-year-old after her mother rejected his proposal for a romantic relationship, at Teesgaon locality in Kalyan. The girl succumbed to the stab wounds during treatment.

After attacking the girl, Kamble drank phenyl, a disinfectant, to end his own life, said an official. He is being treated at a hospital.

The station house officer at Kolsewadi police station said Kamble has also been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 309 (attempt to commit suicide). Initially, a case was registered against him under section 302 (murder).

    • According to the victim’s neighbours, on Wednesday evening, Kamble waited at the building where the girl lived for her to return from her tuition classes.

    When the girl and her mother arrived at the building, Kamble pushed her mother and repeatedly stabbed the minor with a knife, leading to her death, said the police.

    first published: August 17, 2023, 10:59 IST
    last updated: August 17, 2023, 11:04 IST
