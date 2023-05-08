Trends :Kerala Boat TragedyCyclone MochaShraddha Walkar MurderManipur ViolenceNEET UG 2023
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results
Detailed Exit Poll Resutls

  • Karnataka

    AXIS MY INDIA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    62-80122-14020-250-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    MATRIZE

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    79-94103-11825-332-5
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    JAN KI BAAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    94-11791-10614-240-2
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    P-MARQ

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85-10094-10824-322-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CGS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    11486213
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    ETG

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85113233
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    C-VOTER

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    83-95100-11221-292-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    RAJNEETI

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    10092311
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CNX

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    80-90110-12020-241-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    POLSTRAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    88-9899-10921-260-4
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    TODAY'S CHANAKYA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92120120
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    POLL OF POLLS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92107232
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)
    • Home » India » Maharashtra Logs Less Than 100 Coronavirus Cases, One More Death; Sharp Fall in Weekly Tally

    Maharashtra Logs Less Than 100 Coronavirus Cases, One More Death; Sharp Fall in Weekly Tally

    With the single death — recorded in Mumbai — the state-wide toll rose to 1,48,538, said a health department bulletin

    Advertisement

    Published By: Saurabh Verma

    PTI

    Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 23:38 IST

    Mumbai, India

    On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 177 COVID-19 cases and one death due to the infection. (Representational Image: AFP)
    On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 177 COVID-19 cases and one death due to the infection. (Representational Image: AFP)

    Maharashtra on Monday reported 76 new COVID-19 cases, a drop from nearly 180 infections recorded the previous day, taking the overall tally to 81,67,595, while one more patient succumbed to the viral disease, said the state health department.

    With the single death — recorded in Mumbai — the state-wide toll rose to 1,48,538, said a health department bulletin.

    On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 177 COVID-19 cases and one death due to the infection.

    According to the bulletin, 2,515 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count in the state to 8,70,50,247.

    Advertisement

    The Mumbai administrative circle reported the highest 57 cases followed by 11 in the Pune circle, five in Kolhapur and one each in Akola, Latur and Kolhapur circles, it said.

    An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

    According to the bulletin, Mumbai city logged 28 cases and one death linked to the infection, taking the overall tally to 11,62,373 and the toll to 19,768.

    The number of COVID-19 recoveries rose to 80,17,530 after 176 patients recuperated from the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,628, said the department.

    Since January 1, 2023, as many as 108 COVID-19-linked deaths have been recorded in the state and 74.09 per cent of these have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age. Also, 85 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities (having more than one illness at once), said the bulletin.

    The department said Maharashtra logged 1,527 cases between May 2 and May 8 as compared to 3,948 in the previous week (April 25-May 1), reflecting a sharp drop in detection of new patients and showing the latest spike in infections is petering out.

    Advertisement

    Maharashtra’s coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.16 per cent, while the case fatality rate was 1.81 per cent.

    At present, Omicron XBB.1.16 is the dominant variant of COVID-19 in the state, said a health department official.

    A total of 1,241 patients were found to be infected with this variant and it has caused 12 deaths so far, he said.

    Advertisement

    Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases: 81,67,595; fresh cases: 76; death toll 1,48,538; recoveries 80,17,530 ; active cases: 1,628, total tests: 8,70,50,247.

    Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: May 08, 2023, 23:38 IST
    last updated: May 08, 2023, 23:38 IST
    Read More