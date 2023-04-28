Maharashtra Lottery 28.04.2023 Results OUT: Check Winning Numbers for Friday

MAHARASHTRA LOTTERY RESULTS 28.04.2023: The Maharashtra State Lottery Department has announced the results for Maharashtra Vaibhavlaxmi, Maharashtra Gajlaxmi Shukra and Ganeshlaxmi Dhan weekly lottries for Friday, April 28. The results of the lottery will be declared on the Maharashtra Lottery Department’s official website at https://lottery.maharashtra.gov.in. Check the full list of winning numbers below:

GANESHLAXMI DHAN WEEKLY DRAW RESULT

MAHARASHTRA GAJLAXMI SHUKRA WEEKLY DRAW RESULT

Advertisement

MAHARASHTRA VAIBHAVLAXMI WEEKLY DRAW RESULT

MAHARASHTRA LOTTERY 28 APRIL, 2023 LUCKY DRAW

Sahyadri Rajlaxmi Weekly Lottery: Results at 5:15 PM Ganeshlaxmi Dhan Weekly Lottery: Results at 5:00 PM Gajlaxmi Shukra Weekly Lottery: Results at 4:45 PM Vaibhavlaxmi Weekly Lottery: Results at 4:15 PM

How to Check Maharashtra State Lottery Results?

To check the result of any Maharashtra State Lottery that occurred on April 28, follow the steps given below:

STEP 1: Go to the official website of the Maharashtra State Lottery, available at https://lottery.maharashtra.gov.in/index.html.

STEP 2: Locate the Lottery Result link on the website’s navigation bar and click on it.

STEP 3: Upon clicking the link, a new page with the words “Lottery Result List" displayed in blue will appear. Click on this link.

STEP 4: On the subsequent page, all the results of the lotteries conducted by the authorities will be visible. Enter the specific lottery’s date, month, and year for which you want to see the result.

STEP 5: The results will be accessible in a PDF format. You can download the PDF by clicking on it.

Read all the Latest India News here