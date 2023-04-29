Maharashtra Lottery 29.04.2023 Results: Check Winning Numbers for Saturday

MAHARASHTRA LOTTERY RESULTS 29.04.2023: The Maharashtra State Lottery Department is scheduled to conduct a lucky draw for its weekly lotteries on Saturday, April 29. These include four lotteries namely Sahyadri Prabhalaxmi, Ganeshlaxmi Samrudhi, Gajlaxmi Shani, and Maharashtralaxmi. The winning numbers for these lotteries are announced at different intervals of time. The department will reveal the results of the draw on its official website, which can be accessed at https://lottery.maharashtra.gov.in/index.html. Check the list of winning numbers for April 29 given below:

GANESHLAXMI SAMRIDDHI WEEKLY LOTTERY RESULT

GAJLAXMI SHANI WEEKLY LOTTERY RESULT

MAHARASHTRA LOTTERY 29 APRIL, 2023 LUCKY DRAW

Sahyadri Prabhalaxmi Weekly Lottery: Results at 5:15 PM

Ganeshlaxmi Samrudhi Weekly Lottery: Results at 5:00 PM

Gajlaxmi Shani Weekly Lottery: Results at 4:45 PM

Maharashtralaxmi Weekly Lottery: Results at 4:15 PM

How to Check Maharashtra State Lottery Results?

Follow the below-mentioned steps to view the results of any Maharashtra State Lottery draw that took place on April 29:

STEP 1: Visit the official website of the Maharashtra State Lottery at https://lottery.maharashtra.gov.in/index.html.

STEP 2: Navigate through the website’s menu bar to locate the Lottery Result link.

STEP 3: Upon clicking the link, a blue-colored page labeled “Lottery Result List" will appear. Select this page.

STEP 4: You will be directed to a new page that shows all the results of previous lottery draws conducted by the authorities. Enter the specific date, month, and year of the lottery draw you wish to view.

STEP 5: The results will be presented in PDF format. Click on the PDF file to download it.

