Maharashtra Lottery Results 2023: Check Winning Numbers for April 24

MAHARASHTRA LOTTERY RESULTS 2023: The Maharashtra State Lottery Department will be conducting lucky draw for Sahyadri Dhanlaxmi, Ganeshlaxmi Bhagyashali, Gajlaxmi SOM, Sagar Laxmi and Ganeshlaxmi Vaibhav weekly lottery today on Monday, April 24. The results for the lottery will be declared on the Maharashtra Lottery Department’s official website at https://lottery.maharashtra.gov.in/index.html. Check the full list of winning numbers for April 23 and April 24 below:

SAHYADRI DHANLAXMI WEEKLY LOTTERY : WINNING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 24

GANESHLAXMI BHAGYASHALI LOTTERY : WINNING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 24

SAGAR LAXMI LOTTERY: WINNING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 24

GAJLAXMI SOM WEEKLY LOTTERY: WINNING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 24

MAHARASHTRA LOTTERY 24 APRIL, 2023 LUCKY DRAW

Sahyadri Dhanlaxmi Weekly Lottery: Results at 5:15 PM Ganeshlaxmi Bhagyashali Weekly Lottery: Results at 5:00 PM Gajlaxmi SOM Weekly Lottery: Results at 4:45 PM Sagar Laxmi Weekly Lottery: Results at 4:15 PM Ganeshlaxmi Vaibhav Weekly Lottery: Results at 5:00 PM

GANESHLAXMI VAIBHAV LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 23

GAJLAXMI RAVI LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 23

MAHARASHTRA MOHINI WINNING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 23

How to Check Maharashtra State Lottery?

To access or receive the Maharashtra State Lottery results for any of the lotteries that took place on April 24, you need to complete the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the Maharashtra State Lottery’s official website https://lottery.maharashtra.gov.in/index.html.

Step 2: On the navigation bar, identify and click on the Lottery Result link.

Step 3: Upon clicking, you will be taken to a page with the phrase “Lottery Result List" in blue. Click on this link.

Step 4: A new page will be displayed with all the results of the lotteries held by the authorities up to now. You must provide the date, month, and year of the lottery result you’re seeking.

Step 5: The findings will be provided in PDF format. Click on the PDF and download it.

