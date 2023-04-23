Maharashtra Lottery Results 2023: Winning Numbers for April 23

MAHARASHTRA LOTTERY RESULTS 2023: The Maharashtra State Lottery Department has declared the results of the April 23 Gaurav Monthly Lottery. The department organises four lotteries, providing an opportunity to try one’s fortune. This Sunday, one can participate in the Akshay, Maha Gajlaxmi Budh, Ganeshlaxmi Vijayee, and Maha Sahyadri Vijayalaxmi lotteries. The results for the Gaurav Monthly Lottery are released every day at 4:15 PM on the Maharashtra Lottery Department’s official website. You can also check results at https://lottery.maharashtra.gov.in/index.html. Check full list of winning numbers for April 23 below:

GANESHLAXMI VAIBHAV WEEKLY LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS

GAJLAXMI RAVI WEEKLY LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS

MAHARASHTRA MOHINI WINNING NUMBERS

Maharashtra Lottery Prize Structure

If you buy Akshay’s ticket for Rs 50 and manage to top the charts on Sunday, you stand a chance to win Rs 7 lakh. If you secure the second spot, you can get Rs 2,000, and 60 people can win the same amount.

Another way to participate is by purchasing a ticket for Maa Gajlaxmi Budh at Rs 20. If you come first in this category, you can win Rs 10,000, and if you secure second place, you can receive Rs 5,000, and 20 people can win the same amount.

For just Rs 10, you can buy a Ganeshlaxmi Vijayee ticket for April 23, which presents a splendid chance to win a cash prize of Rs 10,000. In the event that you secure second place, don’t be disheartened as ten fortunate people will be awarded Rs 5,000 each.

A Sahyadri Vijayalaxmi ticket is available for a mere Rs 15. If you are lucky enough to claim the first prize, you will receive Rs 10,000, and the Maharashtra Lottery Department will grant Rs 2,000 to 50 people who come in second place.

How to Check Maharashtra State Lottery?

In order to view or obtain the results of the Maharashtra State Lottery for any of the lotteries held on April 20, you will need to carry out the following steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Maharashtra State Lottery, which is located at https://lottery.maharashtra.gov.in/index.html.

Step 2: Locate and click on the Lottery Result link on the navigation bar.

Step 3: Once clicked, you will be directed to a page with the words “Lottery Result List" written in blue. Click on this link.

Step 4: A new page will be displayed containing all the results of the lotteries conducted by the authorities to date. You will need to specify the date, month, and year of the lottery result you are looking for.

Step 5: The results will be available in PDF format. Click on the PDF and download it.

