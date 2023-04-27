Maharashtra Lottery 27.04.2023 Results OUT: Check Winning Numbers for Thursday

MAHARASHTRA LOTTERY RESULTS 27.04.2023: The Maharashtra State Lottery Department has announced the results for Aakarshak Pushkaraj, Gajlaxmi Guru, Ganeshlaxmi Gaurav and Sahyadri Deeplaxmi weekly lottery for Thursday, April 27. Check the full list of winning numbers below:

SAHYADRI DEEPLAXMI WEEKLY LOTTERY RESULT

GANESHLAXMI GAURAV WEEKLY LOTTERY RESULT

GAJLAXMI GURU WEEKLY LOTTERY RESULT

AAKARSHAK PUSHKARAJ WEEKLY LOTTERY RESULT

MAHARASHTRA LOTTERY 27 APRIL, 2023 LUCKY DRAW

Sahyadri Deeplaxmi Weekly Lottery: Results at 5:15 PM

Ganeshlaxmi Gaurav Weekly Lottery: Results at 5:00 PM

Gajlaxmi Guru Weekly Lottery: Results at 4:45 PM

Aakarshak Pushkaraj Weekly Lottery: Results at 4:15 PM

How to Check Maharashtra State Lottery Results?

In order to check the results of any Maharashtra State Lottery that took place on April 26, the following steps must be followed:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Lottery at https://lottery.maharashtra.gov.in/index.html.

Step 2: Navigate to the Lottery Result link located on the website’s homepage.

Step 3: After clicking on the link, an option of “Lottery Result List" will be displayed on the page. Click on this link.

Step 4: A new page will appear, showing all the results of the lotteries that have been conducted so far by the authorities. Input the required date, month, and year of the specific lottery result you are interested in.

Step 5: The results will be available in a PDF format. Simply click on the PDF to download it.

