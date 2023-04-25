Maharashtra Lottery Results LIVE: Check Winning Numbers for 25.04.2023

MAHARASHTRA LOTTERY RESULTS 2023: The Maharashtra State Lottery Department has announced the results for Padmini Weekly Lottery, Gajlaxmi Mangal Weekly Lottery, Ganeshlaxmi Shubh Weekly Lottery and Sahyadri Mahalaxmi Weekly lucky draw for Tuesday, April 25. The results of the lottery was declared on the Maharashtra Lottery Department’s official website at https://lottery.maharashtra.gov.in/index.html. Check the full list of winning numbers for April 24 and April 25 below.

MAHARASHTRA SAHYADRI MAHALAXMI RESULT FOR APRIL 25

MAHARASHTRA GANESHLAXMI SHUBH RESULT FOR APRIL 25

MAHARASHTRA GAJLAXMI MANGAL RESULT FOR APRIL 25

MAHARASHTRA PADMINI LOTTERY RESULT FOR APRIL 25

MAHARASHTRA LOTTERY 25 APRIL, 2023 LUCKY DRAWS

Padmini Weekly Lottery: Result at 4:15 PM Gajlaxmi MANGAL Weekly Lottery: Result at 4:45 PM Ganeshlaxmi Shubh Weekly Lottery: Result at 5 PM Sahyadri Mahalaxmi Weekly Lottery: Result at 5:15 PM

SAHYADRI DHANLAXMI WEEKLY LOTTERY: WINNING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 24

GANESHLAXMI BHAGYASHALI LOTTERY: WINNING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 24

SAGAR LAXMI LOTTERY: WINNING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 24

GAJLAXMI SOM WEEKLY LOTTERY: WINNING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 24

How to Check Maharashtra State Lottery?

To access or receive the Maharashtra State Lottery results for any of the lotteries that took place on April 24, you need to complete the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the Maharashtra State Lottery’s official website https://lottery.maharashtra.gov.in/index.html.

Step 2: On the navigation bar, identify and click on the Lottery Result link.

Step 3: Upon clicking, you will be taken to a page with the phrase “Lottery Result List" in blue. Click on this link.

Step 4: A new page will be displayed with all the results of the lotteries held by the authorities up to now. You must provide the date, month, and year of the lottery result you’re seeking.

Step 5: The findings will be provided in PDF format. Click on the PDF and download it.

