Trends :Nuh RallyChandrayaan-3 Kota SuicideReliance AGMNeeraj Chopra
Home » India » Maharashtra: Luxury Car Gutted in Fire, Two Occupants Escape Unhurt

Maharashtra: Luxury Car Gutted in Fire, Two Occupants Escape Unhurt

After being alerted, the fire brigade and RDMC personnel rushed to the spot and the fire was doused. But the car was reduced to ashes by that time

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 26, 2023, 10:32 IST

Thane, India

he incident took place around 7.15 am in Manpada area of the city (IANS)
he incident took place around 7.15 am in Manpada area of the city (IANS)

Two persons travelling in a high-end car had a narrow escape when their vehicle caught fire and was completely gutted in Thane city of Maharashtra on Saturday morning, a civic official said.

The incident took place around 7.15 am in Manpada area of the city, he said.

“The car was approaching the lobby area of a building when it caught fire suddenly. Two occupants of the vehicle managed to jump out of it in time," said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC).

Both of them are safe, he said.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Hema Malini On Her Daughter Esha Supporting Sunny Deol & His Film 'Gadar 2' | MEGA EXCLUSIVE

    • After being alerted, the fire brigade and RDMC personnel rushed to the spot and the fire was doused. “But the car got reduced to ashes by that time," he said.

    The cause of the fire is being investigated, the official said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: August 26, 2023, 10:32 IST
    last updated: August 26, 2023, 10:32 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App