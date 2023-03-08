Home » India » Maharashtra: Man, Fiancee Booked After He Gives ‘triple Talaq’ to His Wife

Maharashtra: Man, Fiancee Booked After He Gives ‘triple Talaq’ to His Wife

A man and his fiancee from Maharashtra’s Thane district have been booked after he allegedly pronounced instant "triple talaq" to his wife, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Published By: Abhro Banerjee

PTI

Last Updated: March 08, 2023, 15:14 IST

Thane, India

On August 1, 2019, Parliament approved a bill that proposed making “instant “triple talaq” a criminal offence.
On August 1, 2019, Parliament approved a bill that proposed making “instant “triple talaq” a criminal offence.

A man and his fiancee from Maharashtra’s Thane district have been booked after he allegedly pronounced instant "triple talaq" to his wife, an official said on Wednesday.

On August 1, 2019, Parliament approved a bill that proposed making “instant “triple talaq" a criminal offence.

According to the wife’s complaint, her husband and his fiancee abused her on the night of February 26 when she asked him to live with her.

The man, a Bhiwandi resident, then shouted “talaq-talaq-talaq" and said he had dissolved their marriage, his wife told the police.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The station house officer of Bhiwandi town police station said a case has been registered against the husband and his fiancee under the Indian Penal Code and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.

No one has been arrested yet, said the official.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Abhro BanerjeeCovering day-to-day national and international news without the noise around it ...Read More

first published: March 08, 2023, 15:14 IST
last updated: March 08, 2023, 15:14 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+24PHOTOS

Anupam Kher, Boney Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Javed Akhtar, Tanvi Azmi Pay Last Respects To Satish Kaushik, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt Turns Heads As Cover Star Of Leading Magazine, Check Out The Diva's Uber Glam Pictures