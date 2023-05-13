Trends :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyChennai Electricity Raghav ChadhaDwarka Expressway Accident
Home » India » Maharashtra Man Held for Snapping Woman’s Picture at Toilet

Maharashtra Man Held for Snapping Woman’s Picture at Toilet

The incident took place at a lavatory near the headquarters of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation in Belapur on May 11

Advertisement

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

PTI

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 12:08 IST

Maharashtra, India

The accused was caught after the 30-year-old woman saw him taking her picture and raised an alarm (File photo/Shutterstock)
The accused was caught after the 30-year-old woman saw him taking her picture and raised an alarm (File photo/Shutterstock)

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for taking the picture of a woman inside a toilet in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place at a lavatory near the headquarters of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation in Belapur on May 11, he said.

The accused was caught after the 30-year-old woman saw him taking her picture and raised an alarm, said senior inspector Pramod Toradmal of NRI police station.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Sheen KachrooSheen Kachroo covers Education and Careers on the News18 website. Apart from bei...Read More

first published: May 13, 2023, 12:08 IST
last updated: May 13, 2023, 12:08 IST
Read More