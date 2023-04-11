Maharashtra: Man Kills Wife, Dumps Body Near Highway in Thane District; Held

A 26-year-old man allegedly killed his wife over a dispute and dumped her body near a highway in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

Senior inspector Datta Borate said that the body of Rashma Abdul Rahman Ansari (24) was found by passersby behind a pipeline along the Mumbai-Nashik Highway on Monday morning.

The police sent the body, which bore head injuries, for post-mortem to a government hospital and registered a murder case, he said.

The police soon zeroed in on the accused, a resident of Bhiwandi, who had allegedly strangled the victim and attacked her with sharp weapons before dumping her body, the official said.

The victim had quarrelled with her husband about not wanting to live with her in-laws, and that might have led to the murder, he added.

