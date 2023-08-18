Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Maharashtra: Man Strangulates Wife to Death; Arrested

The man doubted the woman's character, which triggered frequent fights between them, police said

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

August 18, 2023, 10:28 IST

Palghar, India

Losing his temper during one such fight on Thursday, the 39-year-old man stranguled his wife. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)
Police have arrested a man in Wada taluka of Maharashtra’s Palghar district for allegedly strangulating his 32-year-old wife to death suspecting her character, an official said. The offence took place on Thursday afternoon, he said.

“The couple lived in Dhanvepada in the district. The man doubted the woman’s character, which triggered frequent fights between them," the police official said.

    • “Losing his temper during one such fight on Thursday, the 39-year-old man stranguled his wife," he said.

    After the police were alerted about it, a team went to the spot and sent the woman’s body to a government hospital for post-mortem and later arrested her husband, Ashok Marade, on the charge of killing her.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 18, 2023, 10:28 IST
    last updated: August 18, 2023, 10:28 IST
