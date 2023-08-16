Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Maharashtra: Medium Intensity Tremor Hits Kolhapur

Maharashtra: Medium Intensity Tremor Hits Kolhapur

There was no immediate report of any casualty or property damage

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 09:04 IST

Mumbai, India

The tremor occurred at 6.45 am, at a depth of 5 km (Representative image/Shutterstock)
The tremor occurred at 6.45 am, at a depth of 5 km (Representative image/Shutterstock)

A medium intensity tremor of 3.4 magnitude hit Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district on Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The tremor occurred at 6.45 am, at a depth of 5 km, it said.

    • There was no immediate report of any casualty or property damage.

    Kolhapur is located in western Maharashtra, about 375 km from Mumbai.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 16, 2023, 09:04 IST
    last updated: August 16, 2023, 09:04 IST
