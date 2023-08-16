Maharashtra: Medium Intensity Tremor Hits Kolhapur

A medium intensity tremor of 3.4 magnitude hit Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district on Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology said.
The tremor occurred at 6.45 am, at a depth of 5 km, it said.
top videos
AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan
There was no immediate report of any casualty or property damage.
Kolhapur is located in western Maharashtra, about 375 km from Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published: August 16, 2023, 09:04 IST
last updated: August 16, 2023, 09:04 IST