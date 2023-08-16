Maharashtra: Medium Intensity Tremor Hits Kolhapur

The tremor occurred at 6.45 am, at a depth of 5 km, it said.

A medium intensity tremor of 3.4 magnitude hit Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district on Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology said.

There was no immediate report of any casualty or property damage.

Kolhapur is located in western Maharashtra, about 375 km from Mumbai.