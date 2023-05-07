Trends :Kerala Boat TragedyCyclone MochaShraddha Walkar MurderManipur ViolenceNEET UG 2023
Home » India » Maharashtra: Minor Detained for Derogatory Post on Shivaji Maharaj on Social Media

Maharashtra: Minor Detained for Derogatory Post on Shivaji Maharaj on Social Media

The complainant, who is an autorickshaw driver, alleged that he came across a post by the minor accused on Instagram on Friday, which contained derogatory remarks and images of Shivaji Maharaj

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 14:06 IST

Thane, India

The complainant claimed that the remarks had hurt the sentiments of citizens who revered the warrior king. (File image: Shutterstock)
The complainant claimed that the remarks had hurt the sentiments of citizens who revered the warrior king. (File image: Shutterstock)

A minor was detained by the police in Maharashtra’s Thane district for allegedly posting derogatory remarks about warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on social media, an official said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint, a case under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) of the IPC was registered, the official from Shanti Nagar police station in Bhiwandi said.

The complainant, who is an autorickshaw driver, alleged that he came across a post by the minor accused on Instagram on Friday, which contained derogatory remarks and images of Shivaji Maharaj, he said.

Advertisement

The complainant claimed that the remarks had hurt the sentiments of citizens who revered the warrior king, he said.

The minor accused was detained by the police on Saturday, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here

RELATED NEWS

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: May 07, 2023, 14:06 IST
last updated: May 07, 2023, 14:06 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Malaika Arora Among Guests At Karan Johar's House Party, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Esha Gupta, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Mouni Roy Add Glam Quotient At Party, Check Out The Stunning Pics